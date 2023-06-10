Head to Head Review: American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) vs. Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) and Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and Ameren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power N/A N/A N/A Ameren 13.34% 10.41% 2.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Electric Power and Ameren, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameren 0 5 4 0 2.44

Dividends

Ameren has a consensus target price of $94.22, indicating a potential upside of 13.03%. Given Ameren’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ameren is more favorable than American Electric Power.

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Ameren pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ameren pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameren has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Electric Power and Ameren’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $19.74 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Ameren $8.14 billion 2.69 $1.07 billion $4.17 19.99

Ameren has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Electric Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Ameren shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ameren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ameren beats American Electric Power on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. In addition, the company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.