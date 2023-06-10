ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $788.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASOMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.81) to GBX 725 ($9.01) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.59) in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.84) to GBX 450 ($5.59) in a report on Wednesday.

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of ASOMY opened at $4.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. ASOS has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $16.21.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

