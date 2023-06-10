Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $17.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.18.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Newell Brands Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.55%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.