Analysts Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Target Price at $56.80

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

