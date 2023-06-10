Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $6.28

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.28.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

NYSE CX opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $61,679,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 5,504.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,262,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 470.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,398,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in CEMEX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,964,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

