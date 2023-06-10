Analysts Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target at $2,765.52

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,759.80.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,606.13 on Wednesday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,637.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,413.02. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 137.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

