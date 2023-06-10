Analysts Set Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $120.00

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.04. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $127.85.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 1,667.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 312,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 294,948 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,689,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

