Analysts Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Target Price at $133.00

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.81.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard Willome John bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.66 per share, for a total transaction of $197,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,200 shares of company stock worth $2,608,696. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 254,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. TPB Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

