Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $76.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.86.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.