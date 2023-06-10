The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $265.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,563 shares of company stock valued at $12,929,797 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hershey Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hershey by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hershey by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,078,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY opened at $255.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

