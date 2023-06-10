Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $48.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Up 0.6 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

