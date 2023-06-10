Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded at China Renaissance

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at China Renaissance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TCOM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

TCOM stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,307,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,097 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

