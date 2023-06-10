Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.
Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.