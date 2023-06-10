Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $114,497,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,463 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,516 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

