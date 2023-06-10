Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.19.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,287,000 after purchasing an additional 214,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.