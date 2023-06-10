Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.96.
Seagate Technology Stock Performance
Seagate Technology stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -72.49 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.
Insider Activity at Seagate Technology
In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
About Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.
