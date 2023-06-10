Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $63.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $78,034.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $101,464.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $78,034.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,591 shares of company stock valued at $972,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Alarm.com Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRM opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Articles

