Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $63.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $78,034.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $101,464.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $78,034.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,591 shares of company stock valued at $972,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
ALRM opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.02.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
