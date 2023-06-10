Victrex (LON:VCT) Given New GBX 1,750 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.86) to GBX 1,750 ($21.76) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($28.72) to GBX 2,280 ($28.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.62) to GBX 1,590 ($19.77) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,524 ($18.95) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,576.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,676.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,836.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,479 ($18.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Victrex Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,228.92%.

In other news, insider Martin Court acquired 600 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,530 ($19.02) per share, for a total transaction of £9,180 ($11,412.23). In other news, insider Ian Melling acquired 1,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,518 ($18.87) per share, for a total transaction of £15,180 ($18,871.21). Also, insider Martin Court acquired 600 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,530 ($19.02) per share, with a total value of £9,180 ($11,412.23). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,085 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

