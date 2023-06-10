Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $7.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.