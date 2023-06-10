Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $53.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.55.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

VTR opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

