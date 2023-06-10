Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.43) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.18) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.06) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.30) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 114.50 ($1.42).

LON VOD opened at GBX 74.88 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 73.96 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.04 ($1.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71. The company has a market cap of £20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

