The Boeing Company to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $217.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average is $202.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

