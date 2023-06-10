Comparing Novozymes A/S (NVZMF) & Its Rivals

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) is one of 356 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Novozymes A/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S N/A N/A 5.96 Novozymes A/S Competitors $120.58 million -$6.12 million -51.08

Novozymes A/S’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Novozymes A/S. Novozymes A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors -542.70% -83.22% -17.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Novozymes A/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors 205 1213 3662 26 2.69

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 87.78%. Given Novozymes A/S’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Novozymes A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Novozymes A/S pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 1,848.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Novozymes A/S is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.