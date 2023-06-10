Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Stephens cut their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zscaler from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,540 shares of company stock worth $2,976,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.