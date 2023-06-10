Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

WFRD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $70.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 205.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2,131.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 194,685 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

