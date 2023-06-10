FY2027 EPS Estimates for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Raised by HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONCY stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $99.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.