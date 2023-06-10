Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEQP. Scotiabank started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

CEQP opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.11 and a beta of 2.49. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 534,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,911.11%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.