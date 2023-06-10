FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Science Applications International Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $7.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.38. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

See Also

