Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kohl’s Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Kohl’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -465.11%.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after acquiring an additional 450,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after buying an additional 551,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 64,710 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

