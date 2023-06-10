Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

NYSE SHOP opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

