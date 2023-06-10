Head-To-Head Analysis: BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) & Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL)

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies -9,336.04% -962.83% -443.44% Nexalin Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioSig Technologies and Nexalin Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioSig Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Given BioSig Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

9.1% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Nexalin Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies $283,000.00 270.23 -$27.05 million N/A N/A Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 4.72 -$1.70 million N/A N/A

Nexalin Technology has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

About BioSig Technologies

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for catheter ablation procedures for arrhythmias. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About Nexalin Technology

(Get Rating)

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.