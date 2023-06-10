Critical Review: SPI Energy (SPI) vs. The Competition

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SPI Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy -19.25% -160.66% -15.68% SPI Energy Competitors -172.58% -41.24% -5.33%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 SPI Energy Competitors 1900 8321 16848 607 2.58

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SPI Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

SPI Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 305.41%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 16.58%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPI Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $177.52 million -$33.42 million -1.14 SPI Energy Competitors $5.57 billion $632.48 million 19.89

SPI Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy. SPI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SPI Energy competitors beat SPI Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of solar storage and electric vehicle solutions. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Energy Solutions, Solar Projects Development, Electric Vehicles, and Others. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.

