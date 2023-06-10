Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SID opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -271.50 and a beta of 1.74. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

