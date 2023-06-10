Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a report released on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $10.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.02 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $118.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,570 shares of company stock worth $2,472,993 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.