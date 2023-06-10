Reviewing Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) & Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 5.75% 1.19% 0.46% Altus Power 0.57% -0.86% -0.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Altus Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $4.91 billion 1.79 -$93.00 million ($0.53) -60.30 Altus Power $101.16 million 8.79 $55.44 million ($0.02) -277.61

Altus Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Renewable Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 2 7 0 2.78 Altus Power 0 0 6 0 3.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus target price of $38.56, suggesting a potential upside of 20.64%. Altus Power has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 92.02%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Altus Power on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

