Financial Analysis: NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) & Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF)

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) and Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and Encavis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 0 3 9 0 2.75 Encavis 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $78.91, indicating a potential upside of 25.17%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Encavis.

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Encavis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 25.91% 2.38% 1.54% Encavis N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Encavis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $1.21 billion 4.63 $477.00 million $3.77 16.72 Encavis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Encavis.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Encavis on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Encavis

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts. It also provides asset management and fund solutions services to institutional investors in the renewable energy sector; and technical operation and maintenance services for PV parks. Encavis AG is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

