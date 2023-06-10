Southern (NYSE:SO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,678 shares of company stock worth $10,992,871 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

