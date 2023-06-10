Reviewing Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) & Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue N/A N/A N/A Olaplex 32.14% 33.05% 14.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kenvue and Olaplex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Olaplex $704.27 million 3.30 $244.07 million $0.30 11.83

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Kenvue.

91.5% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kenvue and Olaplex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 3 0 2.33 Olaplex 3 6 6 0 2.20

Kenvue currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.84%. Olaplex has a consensus target price of $7.66, suggesting a potential upside of 115.79%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Kenvue.

Summary

Olaplex beats Kenvue on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc. is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

