Head-To-Head Review: Grove Collaborative (GROV) & Its Competitors

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Grove Collaborative to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -17.65% -423.09% -38.75% Grove Collaborative Competitors -14.65% -57.97% -11.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grove Collaborative and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $321.53 million -$87.71 million -0.31 Grove Collaborative Competitors $15.20 billion -$175.26 million 15.44

Grove Collaborative’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grove Collaborative and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grove Collaborative Competitors 192 1163 3495 49 2.69

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 598.32%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Grove Collaborative competitors beat Grove Collaborative on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

