Brokerages Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) PT at $45.89

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,192,267,000 after buying an additional 355,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,325 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,896 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 928,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.