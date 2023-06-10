Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Target Price at $86.43

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 159,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,343,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,101,000 after purchasing an additional 108,043 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.2 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Stories

