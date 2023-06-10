The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $10.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.37.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 26th.
Insider Activity at GAP
In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,582 shares of company stock valued at $283,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP
GAP Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of GPS opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.
GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GAP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -374.98%.
About GAP
Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAP (GPS)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.