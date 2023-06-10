The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $10.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity at GAP

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,582 shares of company stock valued at $283,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

GAP Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -374.98%.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

