Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) PT at $76.00

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.3 %

Hasbro stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $86.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.59%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.