Brokerages Set Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT at $273.78

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $290.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.00. Shockwave Medical has a 52-week low of $154.45 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total transaction of $220,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $7,119,109. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 7.3% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.