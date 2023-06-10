Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OR. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.8 %

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

OR opened at C$21.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.27. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.90 and a 1-year high of C$24.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total value of C$108,794.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

