Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target at $140.33

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $119.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.53 and a 200 day moving average of $123.89.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

