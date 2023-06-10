KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $42.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

KB Home Stock Up 1.1 %

KBH stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $3,909,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile



KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

