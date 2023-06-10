Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Price Target at C$9.58

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.70 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.28 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.96.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

