National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $31.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

EYE opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. National Vision has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

