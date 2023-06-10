Analysts Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Target Price at $82.86

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

SPB stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -111.80 and a beta of 1.40. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.55%.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

