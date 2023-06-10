Analysts Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Target Price at $9.50

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Articles

